Saudi government offers ‘personal visit visas’ to friends and family!

A new system for Saudi nationals to obtain personal visit visas to invite friends and acquaintances who reside abroad to Saudi Arabia was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Travel throughout the Kingdom’s regions and cities, performing Umrah, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as well as touring religious and historical sites and taking part in cultural events, will all be permitted to those with visas.

The ministry said that the eVisa platform on the ministry’s website, https://visa.mofa.gov.sa, makes the visa application procedure significantly simpler and easier. It said Saudi nationals might use the ministry’s eVisa website to seek personal visits from friends and acquaintances who would like to go to Saudi Arabia and perform the Umrah.

By signing in to the Nafadh unified national platform and accessing the Individual Service area of the eVisa platform, the applicant can obtain a personal visit visa by filling out the relevant paperwork, requesting a personal visit, and completing the required commitments. The information may be examined through the invitation request question service once the request has been processed and a ‘personal visit visa document’ has been provided.

The Saudi Arabian embassy or consulate in the host country, or through centres or offices accredited to the embassy or consulate, will receive the application and passport once the invited visitor has finished the process of paying fees and obtaining medical insurance after completing the entry visa application form on the visa platform. Once their passports have been stamped with entrance visas, they are able to travel to the Kingdom by all ports—air, land, and sea.

The ministry noted that this action is part of efforts to increase the number of foreign visitors in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It also said that inquiries about previously submitted applications can be made by logging into the visa platform, choosing the inquiry icon, filling out the necessary information, and then clicking on the inquiry icon to learn the status of those applications.