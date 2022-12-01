UAE National Day holidays: SMA announces free entry at all museums

Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced free entry to its museums. The decision was announced to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day and Commemoration Day on December 1 and 2. SMA will also host an array of entertaining and educational activities for members of the public from all age groups.

Activities will be presented in Arabic and English languages and will take place on December 2 at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Maritime Museum and Hisn Khor Fakkan. On December 2, the events at Sharjah Maritime Museum will kick off at 14:30 with a maritime parade followed by a number of activities between 16:30 and 22:00.