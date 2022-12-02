Asia Junior Badminton Championships: India’s Unnati Hooda enters quarter-finals

Nonthaburi: In badminton, India’s Unnati Hooda entered the under-17 women’s singles quarter-finals at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 held at Nonthaburi, Thailand. She defeated Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand by ‘21-11, 21-19’. Top-seed Unnati Hooda will face Min Ji Kim of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat defeated Daniswara Mahrizal and Andre Mukuan of Indonesia by ‘21-12, 21-10’ to enter pre-quarterfinals in the under-17 section. The mixed doubles duo of Arul Ravi and Srinidhi Narayanan defeated Rachprung Akat and Hathaithip Mijad of Thailand by ‘21-14, 21-17’ to storm into pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pairs of Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Ramraj, and Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty suffered defeats in the Round of 32 along with men’s doubles pair of Divyam Arora and Mayank Arora.