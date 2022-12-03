Participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra; MP school teacher suspended

A Madhya Pradesh schoolteacher was fired after he participated in Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher at a public elementary school in the state’s Kanasya district, had requested a leave of absence citing unspecified ‘crucial work,’ but was found after posting pictures of himself at the yatra on social media, according to news agency PTI.

Kannoje, an educator in the BJP state government’s tribal affairs division, was fired for violating norms behaviour by attending a political event. The order only became public after it appeared on social media, and the suspension was in effect as of November 25.

On November 23, the Congress’ ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ yatra crossed into Madhya Pradesh; this morning, it began again from Mahudiya village, with Gandhi joined by senior leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as ‘computer baba.’

According to PTI, renowned composer TM Krishna was also anticipated to participate. The yatra began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and has since passed through Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh in the south, as well as Maharashtra and, as of recently, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the schedule previously released by the Congress, the foot march will travel 380 km through the western Madhya Pradesh region of Malwa-Nimar in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4.