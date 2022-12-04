Gangster Raju Theth’s murder; 4 held from Haryana

Raju Theth, a gangster who was shot on Saturday at his home in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, was killed. Four people from Haryana have been detained in connection with the crime.

Four of the five suspects in the murder of Raju Theth have been identified, according to Rajasthan’s Director General of Police Shri Umesh Mishra, and they have been arrested in Bhiwani, Haryana.

The accused have been identified as Haryana residents Himanshu, Satish, Jatin, and Naveen alias Boxer. According to police sources, Himanshu and Satish registered on November 6 at CLC coaching, which is in front of Raju Theth’s residence.

In the same coaching facility where Raju Theth was killed, a 16-year-old girl attends classes whose father was also shot.

Police launched search operations to find the suspects in the gangster’s murder after the gangster died.

In Khetri, Buhana, and Nawalgarh, at least 100 police officers from Sikar and Jhunjhunu police searched the area because they thought the suspect might have sought refuge there after the murder.

In the Jhunjhunu district, police have found a car that they believe the suspect used to leave the scene after shooting Raju Theth.

In Haryana, the police made it as far as Bhiwani, where they arrested four accused while looking for the fifth suspect in the case.