State Bank of India introduces an email OTP authentication service

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced an email OTP authentication service. SBI customers can now receive OTP notifications for transactions made through internet banking at the registered email address.

‘Always go for safe and secure digital transactions. Activate OTP notifications for your registered email address right away!’, tweeted SBI.

Steps to activate SBI email OTP:

First, you need to visit retail.onlinesbi.sbi and click on continue to login into your net banking account by entering your User ID details and password.

Then, go to the ‘Profile’ section and navigate to the ‘High Security’ options.

After this, go to the OTP over SMS and Email.

Confirm the application and you will get a successful message on your registered email address.

While doing digital transactions on the Yono Lite SBI application or SBI Internet Banking, the SBI users can generate an OTP. They can also generate OTPs using the ‘State Bank Secure OTP App,’ which is made available by the bank for Internet Banking (INB) transactions made through Onlinesbi and Yono Lite.