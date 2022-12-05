Rs 93 lakh cash seized from car tyre by Bengal Police, Mamatha Banerjee claims money headed for BJP

In a search operation on Highway 48 on Sunday, the West Bengal Police found Rs 93, 83, 000 in cash. The money was hidden inside a spare tyre from the car that was found in the Jalpaiguri area. According to reports, the vehicle was driving toward Alipurduar and had a Bihar licence plate that was registered in the Purnia district.

Five people were detained after the search operation, and the car was stopped and brought to the Banarhat police station. There were 94 bundles of rupees found when the tyre was cut open.

According to the police, the convicts would be brought before the Jalpaiguri court because they had not provided an explanation for where the money came from.

According to Bishwajit Mahato, the superintendent of police in Jalpaiguri, ‘We intercepted the car based on information that someone is carrying money from Bihar to Assam. We put out a checkpoint at Binnaguri. Lastly, we identified the car which has a Bihar number plate. It was a black Scorpio. They were interrogated; we found the money hiding inside the spare wheel. We hired a mechanic to dismantle the tire. We requested a bank manager to help us to count the money. Total Rs 93 lakhs and 83 thousand have been recovered.’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was questioned about this incident prior to her flight to New Delhi for the G-20 summit.

Mamata Banerjee said, ‘Hawala, all money is coming for BJP. Maximum money is for goons and guns. They are bringing along with the central security. Police cannot even cross-check them. I will request the BJP leaders to take care. Let us fight politically, not forcefully.’