For Bharat Jodo Yatra, Haryana Cong creates committees, gives leaders responsibilities

On Wednesday, the Haryana Congress established 14 different committees and delegated party leaders’ duties for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter the state on December 21.

On Wednesday, the Congress chapter in Haryana held a meeting to discuss plans for the yatra being led by former party leader Rahul Gandhi.

new in-charge of the Haryana Congress Other party leaders present included Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Chaudhary Udai Bhan, former chief minister and current leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Shakti Singh Gohil.

In order to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a huge success, Gohil urged the leaders and workers in attendance.

‘Rahul Gandhi has set out on a journey with a positive message, to stop the divisive policies of the BJP. He has started an effort to unite India. That is why the public is feeling an emotional connection with this yatra,’ he said.

According to Bhan, he has established 14 different committees for the management of the Yatra and appointed coordinators for each of the 22 districts. The Yatra’s Haryana leg will be held in two stages.