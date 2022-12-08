Weightlifting World Championship: India’s Mirabai Chanu bags silver

Bogota: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won silver in the 49kg category at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Colombia. She defeated the Tokyo 2020 champion Hou Zhihua of China.

Mirabai Chanu lifted 87kg in snatch and in 113kg in ‘clean and jerk’ for an overall effort of 200kg. Gold medal was won by Jiang Huihua of China. She lifted 93 in snatch and in 113kg in ‘clean and jerk’ for an overall effort of 206kg. Bronze medal was won by China’s Hou Zhihua.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

This is Mirabai’s second medal at the World Championships. She earlier in 2017 won a gold medal with a lift of 194 kg.

The 2022 World Championship is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.