Assam CM Himanta Sarma says, BJP against Muslim men having multiple wives

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, stated on Thursday that his party opposed Muslim men having multiple wives.

Attacking Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal harshly, Sarma claimed that women could have ’20-25 children’ as per the alleged advice of the AIUDF chief, but that the opposition leader would be responsible for paying for all of their future costs for food, clothing, and education.

‘There cannot be any right to a man living in independent India to marry three-four women (without divorcing the previous spouse). We want to change such a system. We will have to work to give justice to Muslim women,’ the chief minister said at an official function here.

‘We want ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’. If there are doctors from Assamese Hindu families, there should be doctors from Muslim families as well. Many MLAs don’t give such advice because they need the votes of ‘Pomuwa’ Muslims,’ Sarma said.

In Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslims who are descended from East Bengal or modern-day Bangladesh are known as ‘Pomuwa Muslims.’

The chief minister said, in reference to Ajmal’s contentious remarks about women, ‘In Assam, we have some leaders like Badruddin Ajmal. They claim that because it is a fertile land, women must give birth as soon as possible.’ He continued by saying that it is impossible to compare a woman’s labour with a field.

‘I have repeatedly said that our women can give birth to 20-25 children, but their food, clothes, education and all other expenses will have to be borne by Ajmal. Then, we don’t have any problem,’ Sarma said.