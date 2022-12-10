Corruption Case; European Parliament Vice-President arrested!

Eva Kaili, a leading socialist in Greece and a vice-president of the European Parliament, was detained by Belgian police on Friday (December 9), according to reports cited by AFP. A probe into corruption involving Qatar, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup, is said to have led to the alleged arrest. The detention of four other people came before Kaili’s arrest.

Kaili, who is a companion of one of the four persons who were previously detained, was held by the police for interrogation, according to a source cited by AFO. Following police searches on 16 homes in the nation’s capital of Brussels, the federal prosecutor of Belgium confirmed the earlier arrests after 600,000 euros in cash were found.

The only information provided by the prosecution was that the nation was a ‘Gulf’ state but neither the names of the accused nor the name of the country were given. The investigating judge may be presented with four persons who were detained for interrogation, according to the prosecution. Former members of the European Parliament were among those questioned.

According to Belgian news sources Le Soir and Knack, Italian socialist and ex-MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri was the imprisoned ex-MEP. An Italian Socialist who served in the European Parliament from 2004 to 2019 is the subject of the lawsuit, according to AFP, which is said to have been centred on Qatar’s alleged attempts to bribe him.