Follow these easy ways to lose pregnancy weight

Losing weight after giving birth is not an easy task. Taking care of the baby is a priority so most women did not get time to go to the gym or exercise to lose weight. Nutritionist Dr. Rohini Patil has shared some easy tips for women to lose their pregnancy weight.

As per Dr. Rohini walking is the best way to lose weight.Walk regularly to keep your whole body moving. The easiest and best way to start losing pregnancy weight fast is to go for regular walks and light jogs.

Walk very slowly at first and gradually increase to brisk walking, jogging, running and cycling after a few days. Weight loss can be seen within a few weeks. Make time for physical activity that energizes your body and helps you lose pregnancy weight faster.

Lack of sleep can negatively affect your weight. Several recent studies have shown that insufficient sleep can cause your body to retain pregnancy weight for longer. Make sure you get 8 hours of sleep every day to maintain a normal weight after pregnancy.

Remaining hydrated is also necessary. It is very important during breastfeeding. It is associated with breast milk production. Adequate hydration helps in breast milk production. It helps in reducing calories.