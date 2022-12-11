2-Storey House Collapses in Mumbai Following Gas Cylinder Explosion

A two-story house fell after a cylinder explosion on Saturday night in the suburb of Vikhroli, seriously injuring a 30-year-old woman, informed an official.

Around 7.10 pm, the event occurred in the Vikhroli (West) neighbourhood of Surya Nagar.

The LPG cylinder blast caused the first floor of the house, a ground plus one construction, to collapse, said the city official.

According to him, Sujata Kawale, 30, who resided in the home with her family, suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

After receiving a call regarding the incident, four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, he continued.

The woman was extricated from the rubble and sent urgently to Rajawadi Hospital, which is a neighbourhood civic facility.

According to the official, she had between 80 and 90 percent burn injuries, and her condition was critical.

He stated that more information regarding the accident was awaited.