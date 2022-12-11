Honor launches Honor 80 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Honor has launched its 80 series smartphones in China. The new series consist of vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 SE. The Honor 80 Pro is available to pre-book in China for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

The 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Honor 80 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), whereas the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). Both of these Honor handsets come in Black Jade Green, Blue Waves, Bright Black, and Pink Morning Glory (translated) colours.

The Honor 80 SE can be pre-booked in China for CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for its 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). This Honor smartphone comes in Bright Black, Cherry Pink Coral, Iceland Fantasy, and Moonlight Crystal (translated) colours.

Also Read: Oppo launches Reno 9 Series smartphones: Specifications and price

Honor 80 Pro specifications: This smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen with a 1.5K (1,224×2,700 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It runs on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0. The device has a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel front camera. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging.

Honor 80 specifications: It features a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. The device has a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Honor 80 SE specifications: It features a 6.67-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Honor 80 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU. It features a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.