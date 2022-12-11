Vivo launches new budget smartphone ‘Vivo Y35 5G’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new budget smartphone named ‘ Vivo Y35 5G’ in China. The new smartphone is launched in China in 3 storage configurations. Its base model offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly ? 14,160). The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly ? 16,500) and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly ? 17,700). The Vivo Y35 5G is available in gold, blue, and black colours. Currently, there is no word on whether the phone would launch in India.

The Vivo Y35 5G runs on the Android 13-based Origin OS Ocean UI and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The smartphone supports dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, etc. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It also supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone equips a dual-rear camera setup with an LED flash. There is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Y35 5G has a 5-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.