Chennai civic body collects 644 tonnes of green waste for recycling in wake of Cyclone Mandous

The city’s civic corporation has collected roughly 644 tonnes of green waste in the last 48 hours as part of its clean-up efforts in the wake of cyclonic storm Mandous, which caused havoc in Chennai over the weekend. The entire amount of green waste is being recycled.

As a result of cyclone Mandous, which made landfall close to Chennai on Friday night, many trees were uprooted by the strong winds. Over the past 48 hours, sanitation workers from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have been removing green waste (trees, leaves, and branches).

‘We are collecting the tree waste fallen during the Mandous cyclone in two processing centres in PDG and KDG. As of now, we have stored it in 857 locations and are taking it to processing centres using GCC vehicles. So far, we have collected 261 metric tonnes. In a couple of days, we’ll clear the accumulated garden waste from the roadside as well,’ Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan said to IndiaToday.

As of Saturday, December 11, approximately 644 tonnes of green waste had been collected, according to the civic organization’s most recent report. 70 tonnes were cleared in Royapuram, but the majority came from Adyar, where 104 tonnes were collected. Manali had the least amount of green waste collected.

Given that rain is predicted to fall through December 13 and that sanitation workers have been sent out to collect green waste, the GCC has been working to clear the roads as quickly as possible.

In addition, the GCC has developed a plan to recycle this green waste at two processing facilities, one for North Chennai and one for South Chennai. In Kodungaiyur for Chennai’s northern region and Perungudi for the southern region, the collected green waste will be processed.

‘The wood is crushed & recycled to produce engineered wood products & other products, the green waste is converted into manure,’ The GCC tweeted.