Immigration racket leader arrested for defrauding people under guise of sending them abroad

An international immigration scam that defrauded people under the pretence of sending them abroad has its mastermind detained. Two additional accused from Delhi and Punjab were previously arrested in connection with the case.

Authorities seized other evidence, including four fake visas, 34 foreign passports, and other items.

When three passengers on a Vistara Airlines flight to Paris were detained by authorities in March, the scheme was exposed. The airlines raised concerns about the validity of their French visas and informed the German embassy of the situation.