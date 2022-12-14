New ‘base editing’ therapy treats blood cancer through DNA alteration!

Blood cancer is something that we are all afraid of, and the treatment is both time-consuming and expensive. Doctors in Britain have recently developed a therapy that can help entirely cure blood cancer, despite the fact that there hasn’t been a permanent solution for this illness up until this point. A novel cell treatment that can treat blood cancer was created by experts in Britain, marking a first.

T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in a 13-year-old girl is being treated in this way by medical professionals. Elisa was given this treatment for the first time by medical professionals in May. According to reports from the BBC, Elisa was given donor cells to combat her disease because her immune system was unable to do so.

The experts at Great Ormond Street Hospital used a novel treatment termed ‘base editing’ to treat the 13-year-old patient. Three changes were made to the DNA by base editing to enable it to combat cancer. Cancer is no longer detectable in Alyssa’s blood after six months. She has returned home, but she is still being watched out of caution.

Base editing: What is it?

Life’s language is its fundamentals. Adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and thymine (Th) are the four types of bases that make up the genetic code (T). With base editing, researchers may focus on a specific region of the genetic code and then change the chemical makeup of one base, turning it into another and altering the genetic instructions. This device allowed the medical professionals and scientists to create a brand-new type of T-cell that could find and eliminate Alyssa’s malignant T-cells. With the second bone marrow transplant, Alyssa’s immune system, including her T cells, will be regenerated if this treatment is successful.