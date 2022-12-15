Acclaimed Off-Broadway musical ‘Titanique’ celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Titanic’ with special performance

On Tuesday, a special performance of the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical ‘Titanique’ was held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s blockbuster movie ‘Titanic’ as well as the show’s re-opening after moving to the Daryl Roth Theatre.

‘Titanique’ transforms one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyous slay-fest.

The hilarious musical begins with Céline Dion attempting to take over a tour of the Titanic Museum by reenacting classic scenes and characters from the movie while playing her song ‘My Heart Will Go On.’

The tragic love story is given cheerful comedy in the musical. Dion appears as a character on the show as well. She hilariously inserts herself into the love narrative of Jack and Rose.

Dion is played by the glorious Marla Mindelle, who doesn’t just mimic her infamous tone but also nails her effervescent personality.

The show has been co-created by Mindelle, co-star Constantine Rousouli (who plays Jack) and director Tye Blue.