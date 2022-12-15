After a shootout with Noida police, the man accused of raping a 4-year-old was arrested.

According to a senior officer, a rape suspect was detained after being hurt during a gunfight with police in Noida on Thursday morning.

The police claimed that the man, who was treated at a hospital following the encounter, is accused of raping a four-year-old girl.

‘On Wednesday, a case was reported to the Phase 2 Police Station. The accused was still at large. Police received an information this morning about the suspect’s potential whereabouts near Sector 83 metro station’ Saad Miya Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), stated.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment after police recovered a country-made weapon and some ammunition from him, the officer claimed.

According to the police, the man, named as Bihar native Pramod Das, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape in accordance with IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

He was arrested following the confrontation for violating both the Arms Act and IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), they continued.