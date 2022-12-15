Study finds that excessive use of smartphones is hurting the relationship of married couples in India

Excessive smartphone use is harming married couples’ relationships in India, according to a recent study done in some of the country’s main cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

According to a survey on cellphones and their effect on human relationships 2022 conducted by Vivo and Cybermedia Research, 67% of respondents admitted to using their smartphones even when they are with their spouse.

On the other side, 89% of respondents claimed that they converse with their spouse in a casual manner far less often than they should.

‘Eighty-four per cent of respondents wish to spend more time with their spouse. People are accepting the problems and are willing to change. 88 per cent of respondents agreed that increased usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship with their spouses,’ the study said.

Further findings says, 90% of participants would want to spend more quality downtime with their spouses.

It revealed that 70% of people get irritated when their spouse asks for something while they are immersed in their phones.

‘Sixty-six per cent of people feel that excessive usage of smartphones has weakened their relationship with their spouse,’ the study said.

It also found out that 69% of the respondents felt occasionally distracted by their smartphone, or not attentive enough to their spouse at times and 68% of partners felt guilty at some point in time for being distracted by their phone while spending time with their spouse.