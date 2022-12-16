Iranian man bagged the Guinness World Record for the world’s shortest man title

The title of shortest man in the world was won by an Iranian man. An Iranian villager who is just 2 feet 1.68 inches tall received the honour on Tuesday.

20-year-old Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, who lives in a remote village in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, said that becoming the shortest male on Earth feels ‘like a dream’ after he was found to be 6.86 cm shorter than the previous record holder.

Afshin, the new smallest man in the world, likes football and dresses like a three-year-old in the hopes that his newfound popularity will enable him to provide for his family.

Guinness World Records (GWR) Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday and Official Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy both attended the measurement ceremony at the GWR Dubai office.

Afshin was measured three times in order to make sure he had won the new record.

He said with a smile, ‘I know who the tallest man on the planet is. I could probably fit in the palms of his hands.’

Afshin is a big football fan, and his favourite players include fellow GWR record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei, Iran’s former national captain.