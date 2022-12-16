Large freestanding aquarium placed in a hotel in central Berlin bursts spilling one million liters of water and debris

One million liters of water and debris were spilled onto a busy road in the Mitte district on Friday after one of the largest freestanding aquariums in the world located in a hotel in central Berlin exploded.

The 1,500 tropical fish from 80 different species were housed in a circular tank that was 14 metres high.

The incident at the AquaDom aquarium reportedly occurred about 5.50 am (local time). The origin of the burst is being looked into.

According to sources, the leak may have been caused by the frigid conditions, but police spokesperson Martin Stralau said the incident’s cause was still under investigation.

Berlin police on Twitter said, ‘In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage… two people were injured by glass splinters.’

The adjoining Karl-Liebknecht street has been partially cut down due to ‘an extraordinary amount of water on the road,’ according to a tweet from Berlin’s public transportation office.

Even though there are allegations that emergency personnel cannot enter the ground floor of the structure because of the rubble, the Berlin fire brigade has been dispatched to the scene.

The Berlin Fire Brigade said that search and rescue dogs had also been dispatched to the area.

The complex’s hotel, where more than 350 people are reportedly staying, has been ordered to vacate the area immediately.