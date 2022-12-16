Netflix India launches headphones, earbuds and more other products

Limited edition audio wearables, including noise-cancelling supported true wireless earbuds (TWS), headphones, and a wireless neckband, are being released by Netflix in collaboration with boAt. Starting on December 20, all of these products will be sold under the Netflix name.

Three limited-edition devices are included in the boAt X Netflix Stream Edition: the boAt Nirvana 751ANC, the Airdopes 411ANC, and the Rockerz 333 Pro. Pre-orders for these audio products are presently being taken. These devices will be on sale beginning at noon on December 20.

To buy boAt X Netflix Stream Edition devices, interested users can go to the boAt website and e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Both businesses have made early bird discounts available. Therefore, early purchasers of boAt X Netflix Stream Edition products will have the opportunity to win fun prizes from both boAt and Netflix.