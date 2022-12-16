Police arrest schoolgirl for drug possession; Pakistan link revealed

With the arrest of a student residing near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have busted a drug trafficking ring controlled by the Pakistan ISI. In a combined operation on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed the juvenile, a class ten student who resides in a hamlet near the Line of Control fence in the Mendhar sector of the Poonch district and was found carrying 400 kilos of ‘suspected heroin’.

Sources claim that while the juvenile was being questioned, the authorities were notified of a second stash of narcotics that the teenager reportedly buried in a ditch close to her home. The security authorities have also identified a Pakistani ‘handler,’ Ashaiq, who apparently used to visit the juvenile’s home to provide her the drugs so she could distribute them to young people attending school and living in the neighbouring villages close to the LoC.

The anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), also known as the India-Pakistan LoC fence, is located ahead of a number of Indian settlements in Jammu and Kashmir. According to intelligence agencies, Pakistanis who live on the other side ‘frequently’ visit these residences to smuggle drugs and weapons while also gathering information about the Indian security forces stationed there to guard the front, which is vulnerable to terrorist infiltration.

The discovery of the case, according to officials, reveals the ‘evil intents’ of Pakistan’s ISI secret agency to introduce narcotics across the LoC and hurt young people.