A house in India spread between two states, Maharashtra and Telangana pays taxes for both states

In India, a home is split between Telangana and Maharashtra, and the household is paying taxes in both states.

The residence is situated in the Maharajguda hamlet of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. Four of its rooms are in Maharashtra, and the remaining four are in Telangana. The home’s kitchen, meanwhile, is located in Telangana.

According to Uttam Pawar, the home’s owner, ‘We number between 12 and 13. My kitchen is in Telangana, my brother has four rooms there and I have four in Maharashtra.’

In addition to paying taxes to the gram panchayats of both states, Pawar claimed that his family also receives additional advantages from the Telangana government.

‘When the boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra and the other half in Telangana. We’ve not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states’ gram panchayats and getting more benefits under the schemes of the Telangana government,’ Pawar said in an interview.

The house’s location has led to hilarious reactions from people on Twitter.

‘Wonder if he has a ‘MH’ (Maharashtra) number plate in the front and ‘TS’ (Telangana) number plate at the back of his vehicle,’ a Twitter user (@mulund_info) said on Thursday.

‘Travel between two states in seconds,’ Twitter user (@traderssjadhav).

‘Who is providing electricity and water supply to the house?” another user (@BalajiK62888024) tweeted.