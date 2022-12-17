Report by International Energy Agency says that global coal consumption is set to rise to an all-time high this year

The globe is burning more coal than ever before, according to a report released on Friday (16 December) by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Global consumption is anticipated to reach a record level by the end of 2022.

The research added that actions by the world’s economies are required to address the issue because consumption will likely stay at current levels for the foreseeable future.

According to the IEA’s annual coal report, this year’s coal demand will reach eight billion metric tonnes for the first time ever up 1.2% over last year.

The alarming report comes just a year after countries promised to move to a low-carbon level and also agreed to phase down their use of coal at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, some nations started using coal because it was a less expensive option to gas and gasoline this year. The supply was further hampered by the war.

According to the survey, India is predicted to have the highest increase in coal demand, at 7%, followed by the European Union at 6% and China at 0.4%.

‘The world is near to a peak in the use of fossil fuels, with coal projected to be the first to decrease,’ said Keisuke Sadamori, director of energy markets and security at the IEA. ‘But we are not there yet.’