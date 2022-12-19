Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. Sustained foreign capital outflows and a rise in crude oil prices in the international market weighed upon the local currency. But, the weakening of the US currency against major rivals overseas capped the loss of Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.80 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained some ground to reach at 82.77, registering a decline of just 2 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled almost flat at 82.75 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, fell 0.15% to 104.54.