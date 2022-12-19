Kate Hudson opens up on her approach to filming nude scenes

Kate Hudson has shared details on how she approaches shooting nude scenes. She added that as long as it doesn’t focus too much attention on her breasts, she doesn’t mind.

According to The Mirror, the late Dame Angela Lansbury made her final on-screen appearance in the murder mystery ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ which the 43-year-old Hollywood diva will soon be viewed in on Netflix.

When the subject of nude and love scenes came up when Kate was out promoting the movie, she explained that she takes a somewhat blasé approach to filming without her kit on. She, however, fears that saucy scenes could make her a target for lurid conversation – and she hopes this is something that can be avoided.

Discussing her nude scenes with The Sun on Sunday, Kate explained, ‘I don’t have an issue with nudity personally – I think it’s great.’

‘But I don’t want to be on a promo tour and all anyone wants to talk about is my b*****, and how hard it was. You don’t want the movie to be about that,’ she said further, quoted by The Mirror.

While she was on the promo trail, Kate has been something of an open book about her life, including how she balances raising her three children who she shares with three different men.