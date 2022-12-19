Rights groups call on Iran to free actress Taraneh Alidoosti who was arrested for backing the protests

On Sunday, celebrities and human rights organisations urged Iran to release actress Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most well-known people to have been detained during the three-month crackdown on protesters.

Following a series of social media posts endorsing the protest movement, including taking off her headscarf and denouncing the killing of protestors, Alidoosti, 38, was detained on Saturday, according to state media.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in jail on September 16 after allegedly disobeying the Islamic republic’s strict clothing code for women, according to the morality police. Her death prompted protests.

Iran blames the United States and other ‘enemies’ for trying to destabilise the country by fuelling the demonstrations.

Other actors and football players are among the well-known people who have been detained in connection with the protests.

Alidoosti has considerable international renown, performing in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 film ‘The Salesman’.

Somayeh Mirshamsi, assistant director on ‘The Salesman’, said Alidoosti had called her father to say she was being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, run by the intelligence ministry.

Alidoosti asked her father for the delivery of medicines, and her family are ‘worried’ and her health, Mirshamsi wrote on Twitter.