Sargam Koushal wins the title of Mrs World back to India after 21 years

Today, Sargam Koushal took the title of Mrs World back to India after 21 years. The 32-year-old represented her nation with pride by winning the title at a prestigious Mrs. World event in Las Vegas after defeating competitors from 63 different nations.

2022 Mrs. World Koushal was given the crown by Shaylyn Ford of the US.

She looked magnificent in a pink, glittering Bhawna Rao gown with a centre slit. Alesia Raut, a model and pageant specialist, served as her coach for the runway.

The managing organisation of the Mrs. India pageant announced the good news on social media, saying, ‘The long wait is over, it’s been 21 years and we have the CROWN back!’

The newly-crowned Mrs World also shared a note to mark her victory. She wrote, ‘We’ve got the crown back after 21 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world.’

Aditi Govitrikar, the actress who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, congratulated Koushal for winning the prestigious title. She wrote, ‘Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.’