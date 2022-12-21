In Delhi, aspirants for the civil service protest for extra attempt

Early on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police apprehended students who were requesting a second chance to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam while demonstrating in the Old Rajinder Nagar neighbourhood.

The students who were protesting earlier claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic hindered their preparations, which caused them to fail previous efforts to pass the exam.

According to a protester going by the name of Garima, candidates for the SSC (GD) and Agniveer exams had extra opportunities to pass the tests because of the epidemic.

‘If the government can give SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants more chances, why can’t it do the same for us? We are protesting peacefully,’ She uttered.

Rashi, another protester, called for two additional chances as well as a two-year age limit relaxation.

‘We request a two-year reprieve and two additional tries. Covid did not have an impact on UPSC candidates. Why can’t the government provide us some relief if it can strive to support MSME and forgive loans? During the pandemic, not only were there dead bodies, but also our fantasies’ She said.