11 people charged by NIA in murder of Kanhaiya Lal

For their alleged involvement in the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was butchered at his shop by two men in Udaipur earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 people.

Kanhaiya Lal was butchered by two men in June of this year while he was working in his shop. The men then fled the scene. The whole incident, which was recorded on CCTV cameras, gained widespread attention. The brutal killing shocked the entire nation.

Later, the two men made a video in which they confessed to killing Kanhaiya in retaliation for his support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in a social media post.

Days after the murder, a third video came to light in which one of the two men seen in the second video is heard discussing his plans to commit an act resembling the one that occurred in Udaipur.

After the murder, the Union Home Ministry sent a four-person NIA team to Udaipur to investigate the shopkeeper’s murder.