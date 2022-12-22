Despite a court decision, Nepal’s jail would not free ‘Bikini killer’ Charles Sobhraj

Even though the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, jail officials there have refused to do so.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, according to the Nepalese jail authorities, is ‘vague’ and does not specify which case the man’s release has been granted in.

Judges Sapna Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha’s bench issued the release decision for 78-year-old Sobhraj, dubbed the ‘bikini killer,’ on Wednesday.

Sobhraj submitted a petition for release from custody, and the court granted it on the basis of his advanced age.

In addition, his deportation had been authorised by the court within 15 days of his release.

Charles Sobhraj was a party to several murder, theft, and fraud cases. When he visited Nepal in 2003, he was detained on suspicion of killing two American tourists and was later given a life sentence.