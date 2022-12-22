Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar and positive trend in the Indian equity markets supported the domestic currency. But, rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows restricted the Indian rupee’s gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened higher at 82.78 to a US dollar. During trading, it then reached at at 82.74, showing gains of 10 paise over the previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.84 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, declined 0.28% to 103.87.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore.