India to host Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

New Delhi: India will host Asian Wrestling Championships 2023. The event will take place between March 28 to April 2 in New Delhi. The United World Wrestling announced this.

The Championship will feature men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and men’s Greco-Roman divisions. The wrestlers participating in this tournament will receive ranking points, which will be used to set their seedings for the World Championships. The World Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 to 24.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The United World Wrestling also announced host cities for the four ranking series tournaments. The first and second events will take place in Zagreb and Cairo in February while the third and fourth events will take place in Bishkek and Budapest in June and July.