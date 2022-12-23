Ahead of Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, police issue traffic advisory

After the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the nation’s capital on Saturday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory and warned commuters about routes that will be affected.

According to the police advisory, the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will cover a distance of 23 kilometres as it travels from the Badarpur border in southeast Delhi at 6.30 am on Saturday to Red Fort via Ashram Chowk.

Around 10.30 am, the yatra will arrive at Jai Dev Ashram in the vicinity of Ashram Chowk, and it will finish at Red Fort around 4.30 pm, it said.

At numerous places along the route, a sizable number of vehicles and pedestrians are anticipated to join the yatra, it said.

According to the statement, the yatra will have an impact on the following locations: Badarpur Flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo Flyover, Mathura Road, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod Red Light, Modi Mill Flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, and AIIMS.

There will also be effects on the following streets and locations: Captain Gaur Marg, Dayal Singh College, Nizamuddin Flyover, Safdarjung Madarsa, Pragati Maidan Tunnel Exiting Toward IP Flyover, Mathura Road/Bhairon Road T-Point, Subramaniam Bharti Marg/Zakir Hussain Marg Crossing, Mandi House, Turkman Gate, Rajghat Chowk, etc.

From the Badarpur Border to the Red Fort, traffic is anticipated to remain heavy. To ensure a pleasant journey, commuters are urged to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and making the most of public transportation, according to the advisory.

To facilitate commuters and ensure efficient traffic management while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on roads, it said there will be graded and dynamic diversions.

The advisory further advised people travelling to ISBT, railroad stations, and airports to carefully plan their travel and allow enough time.

It arrived in Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

The Congress’s mass contact campaign, known as the Yatra, started on September 7 in Kanyakumari and has since travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.