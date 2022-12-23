Charles Sobhraj, French serial killer, is repatriated to France after being released from Nepal prison.

After spending the majority of his sentence in Nepal prison for a string of murders of backpackers across Asia in the 1970s, notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is of Indian and Vietnamese ancestry, was deported to France on Friday.

Two days after the Supreme Court mandated his release and deportation to his own country, Sobhraj, 78, was handed over to immigration authorities in Kathmandu to finalise his travel permits, informed the officials.

‘Sobhraj would be prohibited from visiting Nepal for the following ten years,’ said Fanindra Mani Pokharel, joint secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pokharel was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying, ‘The home ministry has deported Charles Sobhraj, prohibiting him from visiting Nepal for the next ten years.’

On Qatar Airways flight QR647, Sobhraj will first travel to Doha before continuing on to Paris.