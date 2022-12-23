Forex market: Indian rupee remain unchanged against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee remained firm against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, weakening of the US dollar against other world currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian currency. But, the negative trend in the Indian equity markets, recession fears after US jobless data and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the local currency and restricted its gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened marginally down by 2 paise at 82.81. It was trading flat at 82.79 against the US dollar. On Thursday, the Indian currency settled at 82.79.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, dropped 0.10% to 104.33. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore.