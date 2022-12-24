IndiGo launches 3-day winter sale: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced a special 3-day winter sale. Discounted flight tickets are offered under the sale for domestic and international flights on the 6E network, across all channels.

The sale will be from December 23 to 25, 2022. Flight tickets are offered from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023. Customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.