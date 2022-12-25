While there is a standoff with Raj Bhavan, the Chhattisgarh government responds to questions on the reservation bill.

The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, responded to 10 inquiries from Governor Anusiya Uikey about reservations in the state. On Sunday, Chief Minister Baghel announced that Chhattisgarh has responded to the governor’s questions over two amendment bills related to the state’s overall increase to 76 percent.

According to CM Baghel, the governor may now offer her approval after promising to do so once the government filed their responses to the governor’s ten questions. The Governor had to approve the measures since she had asked the CM Baghel-led administration for clarification on 10 areas.

‘The reply has been sent to the Governor,’ the chief minister declared. ‘Although the Constitution does not mention such a system, the Governor has asked departments for more information, and they have responded. Now she needs to sign off on the bills.’