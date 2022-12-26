Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.79 against the dollar and lost ground to reach at 82.83, registering a fall of 1 paisa over the last close. The local currency ended 21 paise higher at 82.65 per US dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 82.86 against the dollar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, was trading 0.11% lower at 104.31.Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 706.84 crore.