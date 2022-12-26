‘Woman of Steel’: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives special, empowering gift on Christmas

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a special and empowering Christmas gift as she is fighting a hard battle against an autoimmune condition called ‘Myositis’. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a glimpse of her Christmas present from ‘Moscowin Kaveri’ director Rahul Ravindran.

The customized frame read, ‘Woman of Steel…The tunnel is dark and there’s no end in sight. It was promised, but there’s no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You’re made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don’t, only fighters like you win the fight…Because what doesn’t defeat you…makes you stronger than ever…And stronger forever’.

Sharing the picture of the special gift, the actor wrote, ‘Thankyou To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon’.

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called ‘Myositis’; the 35-year-old diva broke the silence on her health update via her latest social media post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was seen in ‘Yashoda’, in which she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that’s helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

With ‘Yashoda’, Samantha collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for ‘The Family Man’. Recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion. The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA. The movie was released on November 11.Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.