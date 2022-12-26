Women’s National Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen reach finals

Bhopal: Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain entered the finals in their weight categories of the Women’s National Boxing Championships 2022 held in Bhopal. Nikhat Zareen representing Telangana defeated Shvinder Kaur representing All India Police by ‘5-0’ in the 50kg category. She will next face Anamika in the finals. Lovlina Borgohain defeated Jigyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh in the 75kg category. She will next face2021 World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary of SSCB.

8 boxers representing Indian Railways, including 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and 2017 World Youth Champion Jyoti Gulia (52kg) reached the finals. Last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57 kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) also entered the final.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 22 participants share Dh1 million

A total of 302 boxers are competing across 12 weight categories in the event.