39 international passengers tested positive in two days, BF.7 is 16 times dangerous

At least 39 foreign travellers have tested positive for Covid in just two days at several airports in India due to random Covid testing. In response to an increase in coronavirus infections in various countries, particularly China, the government mandated random coronavirus testing for two percent of passengers arriving on each foreign aircraft beginning on December 24.

In two days, 6,000 international travellers were examined; 39 of them had positive results for the fatal virus. Health ministry sources claim that the BF.7 strain is 16 times more contagious. Currently, the health ministry is researching how the medication and immunisation will affect the strain.

On December 27, hospitals all around India participated in a Covid-19 simulated drill to make sure they were ready to stop the spread of diseases.

In response to the unabated increase in Covid instances in China, the Indian government reinstated Covid-19 testing-related restrictions at airports for overseas travellers. Airport coronavirus tests are conducted at random on samples of travellers arriving from other countries, informed the health ministry.

Additionally, due to the continued global increase in Covid cases, RT-PCR tests are now required for all foreign travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Any traveller from these nations who exhibits symptoms or tests positive for Covid will be placed in quarantine.

Official sources claim that the extremely contagious Omicron strain, primarily BF.7, which is the major variety circulating in Beijing and is causing a wider rise in Covid infections in that nation, is currently affecting Chinese cities.