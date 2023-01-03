Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the falling down of crude oil prices supported the domestic currency. But, the sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.69 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee declined 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, rose 0.03% to 103.55. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore.