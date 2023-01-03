The truckers’ ‘Freedom Convoy 2.0’ demonstration scheduled to take place in Ottawa next month called off

The truckers’ ‘Freedom Convoy 2.0’ demonstration, which was supposed to happen in Ottawa the following month, a year after the city came to a grinding halt, has been postponed.

Organizer of the protests last year, James Bauder, the founder of an organisation called Canada Unity, said he was unable to ‘ensure public safety’ and that continuing with the protests could have resulted in harsh punishments.

According to an AFP article, Bauder cited ‘many security breaches and personal character attacks’ against himself as further justification for skipping the event.

In December, Bauder said he would bring a four-day event back to Ottawa on the first anniversary of the 2022 demonstration and that all the big rigs would make daily trips to Parliament Hill.

However, after the authorities suggested that they would take a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach toward such a protest, Bauder said he would take the convoy to Winnipeg instead.

In a Facebook post, Bauder, however, hinted at staging a comeback in 2024 after a year of ‘solid’ planning.