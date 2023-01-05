Global Village in Dubai announces special school packages

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced special school packages. The Season 27 of the Global Village has announced this special package for inviting teachers and students.

School trips (starting from Dh85): Under this package, the students can visit Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze and Ripley’s Moving Theater 4D. Students can also enjoy the Snowfest Ice Rink a brand new synthetic outdoor ice rink. The School trip also includes a meal, a teacher’s educational kit with activities and exercises for their students.

Also Read: Possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha 2023 announced

After-school trip (starting from Dh100): Students can enjoy Ripley’s Believe It or Not! tour, a dance workshop at the Kids’ Theatre taught by the Global Village Bollywood and Hip Hop dance crews. Optional add-ons include the Snowfest Ice Rink experience, or a Caricature Workshop.

Bookings for any of the school tours can be made through the GV Schools Hub section on the Global Village website.