FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Hockey India announces Indian squad

Cuttack: Hockey India has announced the Indian men’s squad for coveted FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. The FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Odisha. Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela will be hosting the mega event.

16 teams have been divided into four groups of each with the top sides from each group advancing to the quarterfinals directly. The second and third-best teams in each group will then play a cross-over round from where four teams will make it to the last eight.

India have grouped alongside England, Wales and Spain in Group D. India will face Spain on the opening day ( January 13) at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

Australian Graham Reid is currently the head coach of the Indian team. Harmanpreet Singh is named as the captain.

India have won the World Cup once in 1975. They finished runners-up in 1973 and achieved a third-place finish in 1971.

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate Players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head Coach: Graham Reid