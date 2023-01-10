Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar in the forex markets, As per market experts, the easing crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, the sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.20 against the US dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.17, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.35 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 376 trains today: Full list

The dollar index, measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.21% to 103.21.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 203.13 crore.